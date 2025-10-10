$41.400.09
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32520 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27747 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34431 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37918 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61148 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57280 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27818 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22988 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47862 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Dollar rises: exchange rate for October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for October 10 at 41.50 hryvnias, which is 10 kopecks more than on Thursday. The official euro exchange rate is 48.20 hryvnias.

As of Friday, October 10, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.50 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 41.40 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks to 41.65 hryvnias. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.20. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.5062 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.2053 UAH per 1 euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3303 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.20-41.67 UAH, the euro at 48.0-48.59 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.75 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.54 UAH/dollar and 48.17-48.19 UAH/euro, respectively.

      Recall

      Bitcoin rose by almost 10%, updating its all-time high to over $125,000, thanks to record inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and seasonal October optimism. The macroeconomic situation in the US and a weakening dollar also contributed to the growth, making cryptocurrencies attractive to investors.

      Ukraine's international reserves grew to $46.5 billion in September - NBU

      Vita Zelenetska

