Dollar rises: exchange rate for October 10

As of Friday, October 10, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.50 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was 41.40 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar rose by 10 kopecks to 41.65 hryvnias. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.20. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.5062 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.2053 UAH per 1 euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is: 11.3303 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.20-41.67 UAH, the euro at 48.0-48.59 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.75 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.54 UAH/dollar and 48.17-48.19 UAH/euro, respectively.

Recall

