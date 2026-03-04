Dollar continues to rise, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for Wednesday

As of Wednesday, March 4, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.45 hryvnias per US dollar. On Tuesday, the official exchange rate was 43.23 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.46. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.4548 UAH (+22 kopiykas) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.4597 UAH (-14 kopiykas) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7844 UAH (-16 kopiykas) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Wednesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.12-43.57 UAH, the euro at 50.30-50.98 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.50-43.53 UAH/dollar and 50.33-50.55 UAH/euro.

Recall

From March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of 2003-2007 will be replaced with corresponding coins. The banknotes will be withdrawn from cash circulation and will accordingly cease to be means of payment. They will not be able to be used for cash payments.

