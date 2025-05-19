"Dogma 25": a new manifesto against the Internet in filmmaking

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13597 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70705 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27723 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29213 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26877 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20306 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48278 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34284 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73610 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72532 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
46%
745mm
Popular news

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM • 20045 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM • 39959 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM • 30141 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM • 38777 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 18418 views
Publications

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 70705 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 48278 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 225276 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 438125 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 362880 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 19174 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 97655 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 184815 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 87406 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 88480 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

"Dogma 25": a new manifesto against the Internet in filmmaking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

The Cannes Film Festival presented "Dogma 25" – a movement protesting against the dominance of the Internet in cinema. It seeks to revive distinctive, imperfect and sincere cinema.

"Dogma 25": a new manifesto against the Internet in filmmaking

The Cannes Film Festival presented a new cinematographic movement called "Dogme 25", which became a kind of continuation of the famous "Dogme 95", founded by Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg. A collective of artists, inspired by the principles of the original manifesto, announced its protest against the dominance of the Internet in creativity and for the revival of distinctive, imperfect, but sincere cinema. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

In a world where cinema is based on algorithms and artificial visual expressions are gaining momentum, our mission is to defend the imperfect, distinctive and human imprint

— declared five directors during a speech in Cannes.

The initiator of the movement was May el-Toukhy, a 47-year-old director with Danish-Egyptian roots, the author of the drama "Queen of Hearts", which represented Denmark at the "Oscars" in 2019. She also worked on the series "The Crown". El-Toukhy noted that the current economic situation significantly complicates the production of auteur cinema.

After Covid, all prices have risen, and we are getting fewer films for the same amount of money. This is a huge problem for arthouse cinema, because the tendency to take risks has disappeared. The entire mainstream stands on the shoulders of arthouse, and if arthouse disappears completely, there will be no originality left in the mainstream - she noted.

El-Toukhy was joined by directors Milad Alami, Annika Berg, Isabella Eklöf and artist Jesper Just. The movement remains open to new participants. The manifesto was also supported by the founders of "Dogme 95" — von Trier and Vinterberg, and worked on the creation of the document together with the Zentropa film company.

The new manifesto retains only one of the rules of the previous movement: the film must be shot where the action takes place. Among other requirements:

  • the script must be original and written by hand by the director himself;
    • the film crew should not exceed 10 people;
      • funding is allowed only on condition of complete creative freedom;
        • at least half of the film must be without dialogue;
          • makeup and digital modification of appearance are prohibited;
            • props must be used, borrowed or found;
              • all films must be shot in a year;
                • the use of the Internet in the creative process is prohibited.

                  Just explained that "internet ban" means abandoning online research, references and platforms — e-mail is allowed only for administrative purposes.

                  We have become so dependent on the Internet that you think: "Wow, I get all my inspiration from the Internet. The point is to break free from it, because we are very vulnerable when we are constantly attached to large firms that can attack us with algorithms

                  — noted Annika Berg.

                  Isabella Eklöf, who won the Bodil Award for the film "Holiday", is already working on her film within the framework of Dogme 25. According to her, the plot is based on her own experience.

                  I was in a sadomasochistic relationship and never saw a movie about it from a certain naturalistic point of view. I would really like to make a romantic, down-to-earth film about it

                  - she said.

                  Let's add

                  According to the publication, "Dogme 25" is not just a manifesto, but an attempt to return auteur cinema to humanity, opposing it to the algorithmic and commercialized mainstream.

                  The new movement aims to restore confidence in the image, in the director's intuition and the living process of creation, where the main role is played not by technology, but by man.

                  Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival 14.05.25, 09:55 • 75886 views

                  Alona Utkina

                  Alona Utkina

                  CultureNews of the WorldMultimedia
                  Cannes
                  Denmark
                  Brent
                  $64.83
                  Bitcoin
                  $102,921.90
                  S&P 500
                  $5,949.56
                  Tesla
                  $347.66
                  Газ TTF
                  $34.98
                  Золото
                  $3,245.06
                  Ethereum
                  $2,409.70