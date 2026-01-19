$43.180.08
Dog sled race in Greenland: Trump's special envoy's invitation canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A Greenlandic tourism company has withdrawn an invitation to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry after objections from a dog sled racing association. The association considers external political pressure and the participation of foreign politicians in traditional races unacceptable.

Dog sled race in Greenland: Trump's special envoy's invitation canceled

A Greenlandic tourism company has withdrawn an invitation previously extended to US President Donald Trump's special representative for Greenland. This refers to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, whom Donald Trump appointed to the position last month. According to Politico and DW, the invitation was withdrawn after objections from the Greenlandic Dog Sledding Association (KNQK), UNN reports.

Details

A statement published by the association on Facebook says that the company that sent the invitation "unilaterally withdraws it." The name of the tourism company is not specified. "This is encouraging," the same post on KNQK said, without further details.

According to Politico, the association not only opposed the invitation of the American politician but also launched an investigation to find out who initiated it. The KNQK emphasizes that it considers "unacceptable to exert political pressure from outside" on Greenland, and the participation of "foreign political figures" in traditional races today is "completely inappropriate."

Add

As DW writes, the situation is developing amid a sharp escalation of transatlantic relations. Last weekend, Donald Trump announced his intention to impose tariffs against eight European countries, including Denmark, which oppose his plans to establish American control over Greenland.

The competition itself has not yet taken place – the traditional dog sled race in Greenland is usually held at the end of March. As Politico reminds, last year, the wife of US Vice President J.D. Vance, Usha Vance, was supposed to participate in the race, but she canceled these plans after protests from Greenland residents.

