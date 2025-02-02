Doctors and prosecutors of the SAPO have 100% right to reservation - Cabinet of Ministers decree

In Ukraine, all medical workers of state and municipal institutions, as well as SAPO prosecutors, were entitled to 100% reservation from mobilization.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of January 14, 2025, No. 36, UNN reports.

Thus, the number of employees who are 100% booked includes doctors:

healthcare workers of state and municipal healthcare facilities, public healthcare facilities, institutions engaged in forensic medical and forensic psychiatric examinations, blood centers, for whom work in the relevant institutions is the main place of employment;

who hold the positions of prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Previously, medical institutions could only book 50% of employees liable for military service.

Appendix

Starting December 1, reservists can be booked only through the Diia portal according to new criteria. Businesses must meet the requirements for a salary of UAH 20 thousand or more and confirm their criticality by February 28, 2025.

On January 10, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the booking of employeeswho carry out emergency repair work on gas distribution systems as part of emergency teams and maintain trouble-free operation of gas supply systems.