Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack Nikopol with a drone, power line damaged

The Russian military attacked Nikopol with a UAV on Tuesday evening. There are damages, in particular, to power lines. At night, the occupiers also fired heavy artillery at the village of Marhanets community. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Last night the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Details

In addition, at night, the occupiers shelled one of the villages of the Marhanets community with heavy artillery.

No one was killed or injured, Lysak said.

It was quiet in other areas of Dnipropetrovs'k region. No enemy attacks.

