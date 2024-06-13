Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants attack Novomoskovsk, two children injured

The occupants attacked Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, two children were injured, UNN reports.

Russians attacked Novomoskovsk. Two children are currently known to have been injured. The 3-year-old has an explosive injury, abrasions and scratches. She is in a hospital in moderate condition. Another girl, 12 years old, has an acute stress reaction. She will recover at home - Lysak said.

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, a fire broke out. Nine residential buildings were damaged.

