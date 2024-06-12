Russia's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: the number of casualties increased to 9 and the number of wounded to 29

As a result of Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of casualties increased to 9 and the number of wounded to 29, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 9. 29 people were wounded, including 5 children - the statement said.

According to the Office, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On June 12, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 8 people were killed , at least 21 people were injured, including 2 children, and 4 are missing.