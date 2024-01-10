DNA tests for searching for missing persons are available in six EU countries and Turkey

DNA samples for identification of missing relatives will be available in six EU countries and Turkey, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said during the telethon "United News". His words were quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reported .

Details

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainians who are currently abroad have until January 15 to sign up for DNA samples. Their data will be used to identify missing relatives.

To participate in the project, you need to fill out an application and send it to the email address [email protected] . The place of DNA sampling will be determined later.

"Our international partners also help experts in the process of identifying bodies. This is the International Commission on Missing Persons. We have been cooperating with them since 2023, and during this period we have taken samples from more than 400 Ukrainian citizens abroad. Thanks to this cooperation, about ninety matches were established," Leonid Tymchenko said.

Optional

Currently, the Unified Register of Missing Persons contains about 17,000 people. In early fall, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances began working.

During this period, a call center was set up, and it became possible to submit requests through the website, create a questionnaire, and fill it out so that there would be a single analytical platform and all questionnaires from citizens looking for their relatives could be processed. In addition, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office are currently working in 13 regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets statedthat Ukraine has started collecting information on the collection of DNA samples abroad to search for missing persons on the territory of Ukraine.