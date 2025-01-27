Diya resumes car sales and purchase, plans new services for drivers - Fedorov

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51810 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80433 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104867 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132097 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113375 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100726 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 35360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115244 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41226 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109746 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 51810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154346 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109746 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115244 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139198 views
Diya resumes car sales and purchase, plans new services for drivers - Fedorov

Diya resumes car sales and purchase, plans new services for drivers - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24804 views

The Diia app is once again available to buy and sell cars with instant re-registration. Mikhail Fedorov announced the launch of new automotive services throughout the year.

The Diya app is once again offering a car re-registration service, and more cool services for drivers will be introduced within a year, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Buy and sell cars with Diia" - the service has been restored. I know you've been waiting for this particular service to return. (...) Make an appointment with a buyer or seller at a convenient time and place. A few minutes in Diia, an exchange of keys and money, and you're done. The new technical passport will be pulled up in Diia immediately, and the physical passport will be sent by mail," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, re-registration of a car in Diia works "clearly and seamlessly," there is no need to use the services of "runners" or take time off from work to stand in line. 

"By the way, buying a car with Diia is also an opportunity to choose exclusive DI license plates. These can only be obtained when buying a car through Diia," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the benefits do not end there. "Diia will check the car for encumbrances, arrests, and wanted lists. And if there is something wrong with the car, Diia will not allow you to complete the transaction. As a buyer, you just have to look at the car at the service station and make a few clicks in the app," said Fedorov.

"Use Diya to sell cars because it's convenient, safe, and almost like magic," he said.

"Spoiler alert: Diya will be adding more cool services for drivers over the course of the year, so don't miss it," Fedorov emphasized.

Context

Car re-registration in Diia temporarily did not work due to the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics

