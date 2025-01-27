Diya resumes car sales and purchase, plans new services for drivers - Fedorov

The Diya app is once again offering a car re-registration service, and more cool services for drivers will be introduced within a year, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Buy and sell cars with Diia" - the service has been restored. I know you've been waiting for this particular service to return. (...) Make an appointment with a buyer or seller at a convenient time and place. A few minutes in Diia, an exchange of keys and money, and you're done. The new technical passport will be pulled up in Diia immediately, and the physical passport will be sent by mail," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, re-registration of a car in Diia works "clearly and seamlessly," there is no need to use the services of "runners" or take time off from work to stand in line.

"By the way, buying a car with Diia is also an opportunity to choose exclusive DI license plates. These can only be obtained when buying a car through Diia," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the benefits do not end there. "Diia will check the car for encumbrances, arrests, and wanted lists. And if there is something wrong with the car, Diia will not allow you to complete the transaction. As a buyer, you just have to look at the car at the service station and make a few clicks in the app," said Fedorov.

"Use Diya to sell cars because it's convenient, safe, and almost like magic," he said.

"Spoiler alert: Diya will be adding more cool services for drivers over the course of the year, so don't miss it," Fedorov emphasized.

Context

Car re-registration in Diia temporarily did not work due to the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.