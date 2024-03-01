DIU attacks enemy's "Pantsir S-1": the complex is disabled

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10976 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 29901 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29964 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182877 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169647 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217009 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248301 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154098 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371415 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 29901 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182877 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150475 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169551 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161140 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3176 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16527 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17424 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21761 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29821 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

DIU attacks enemy's "Pantsir S-1": the complex is disabled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24214 views

A Ukrainian attack near the village of Golovchino in the Belgorod region has disabled a Russian Pantsyr S-1 anti-aircraft missile system.

DIU attacks enemy's "Pantsir S-1": the complex is disabled

On February 29  Ukraine attacked the Russian Pantsyr S-1 missile and gun system. After being hit, the Pantsyr was disabled, and two occupants were wounded.  UNN reports this with reference to the GUR. 

On February 29, 2024, as a result of  successful fire damage, the Russian  Pantsyr S-1 missile and gun  system was damaged

- the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, the attack on the enemy air defense system took place near the village of Golovchino, Graivoronsky district, Belgorod region.

After the hit, the Pantsyr was disabled, and its crew suffered sanitary losses - two Russian occupants were wounded.

The GUR indicated that the complex is intended to cover military and military-industrial facilities. 

 The cost of the Russian Pantsir S-1 is about $15 million.

"Pantsir-S1" damaged, two Russian servicemen injured due to drone explosion in Belgorod region - russmedia01.03.24, 08:51 • 40935 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Pantsir missile system
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11