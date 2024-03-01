DIU attacks enemy's "Pantsir S-1": the complex is disabled

On February 29 Ukraine attacked the Russian Pantsyr S-1 missile and gun system. After being hit, the Pantsyr was disabled, and two occupants were wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the GUR.

On February 29, 2024, as a result of successful fire damage, the Russian Pantsyr S-1 missile and gun system was damaged - the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, the attack on the enemy air defense system took place near the village of Golovchino, Graivoronsky district, Belgorod region.

After the hit, the Pantsyr was disabled, and its crew suffered sanitary losses - two Russian occupants were wounded.

The GUR indicated that the complex is intended to cover military and military-industrial facilities.

The cost of the Russian Pantsir S-1 is about $15 million.

"Pantsir-S1" damaged, two Russian servicemen injured due to drone explosion in Belgorod region - russmedia