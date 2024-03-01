$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Pantsir-S1" damaged, two Russian servicemen injured due to drone explosion in Belgorod region - russmedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40935 views

Two Russian servicemen were wounded and the Pantsir-S1 air defense system was damaged by drones near the village of Golovchino, Belgorod Region, Russia.

"Pantsir-S1" damaged, two Russian servicemen injured due to drone explosion in Belgorod region - russmedia

A Russian Pantsir-S1 SAM system was damaged in a drone blast in the Belgorod region in Russia, two Russian servicemen were wounded, Russian telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to ASTRA sources, 4 drones attacked the area near the village of Golovchino in Graivoron district at noon on February 29.

"The drones exploded, causing damage to a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile-cannon system "Pantsir-S1." Two servicemen of the russian Defense Ministry were wounded. no civilians were injured," the report said.

Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on two regions: explosions occurred near a military-industrial complex plant01.03.2024, 08:43 • 36873 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
