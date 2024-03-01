"Pantsir-S1" damaged, two Russian servicemen injured due to drone explosion in Belgorod region - russmedia

A Russian Pantsir-S1 SAM system was damaged in a drone blast in the Belgorod region in Russia, two Russian servicemen were wounded, Russian telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to ASTRA sources, 4 drones attacked the area near the village of Golovchino in Graivoron district at noon on February 29.

"The drones exploded, causing damage to a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile-cannon system "Pantsir-S1." Two servicemen of the russian Defense Ministry were wounded. no civilians were injured," the report said.

