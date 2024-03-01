Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on two regions: explosions occurred near a military-industrial complex plant

In Russia, on the night of March 1, drones tried to attack the Belgorod and Nizhny Novgorod regions. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction and interception of 4 UAVs. Russian media write that drones in the Nizhny Novgorod region tried to attack an enterprise of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, enemy air defense destroyed one drone over the territory of the Belgorod region at night. In addition, three more UAVs were allegedly intercepted over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the Russian media, drones attempted to attack the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, a city-forming enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod region that is part of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The attack took place around two in the morning. A total of three drones attempted to attack the plant, but all of them were suppressed by the electronic warfare forces.

There were no casualties or destruction.

Occupants' Coast Guard boat caught fire in the Sea of Azov, Russians lost five - DIU interception