Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on two regions: explosions occurred near a military-industrial complex plant

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39885 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 154645 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92476 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 327376 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269506 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253177 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159287 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372492 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81606 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 154433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 327125 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230240 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 269319 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27158 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 37211 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34112 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94683 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101361 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on two regions: explosions occurred near a military-industrial complex plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36873 views

the russia said that drones tried to attack a military-industrial complex plant in the nizhny Novgorod region. Also, one drone was destroyed over the Belgorod region.

Russia reports a nighttime drone attack on two regions: explosions occurred near a military-industrial complex plant

In Russia, on the night of March 1, drones tried to attack the Belgorod and Nizhny Novgorod regions. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction and interception of 4 UAVs. Russian media write that drones in the Nizhny Novgorod region tried to attack an enterprise of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation, UNN reports

Details 

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, enemy air defense destroyed one  drone over the territory of the Belgorod region at night. In addition, three more UAVs were allegedly intercepted over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the Russian media, drones attempted to attack the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, a city-forming enterprise in the Nizhny Novgorod region that is part of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The attack took place around two in the morning. A total of three drones attempted to attack the plant, but all of them were suppressed by the electronic warfare forces.

There were no casualties or destruction. 

Occupants' Coast Guard boat caught fire in the Sea of Azov, Russians lost five - DIU interception29.02.24, 17:54 • 24604 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87