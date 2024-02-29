Occupants' Coast Guard boat caught fire in the Sea of Azov, Russians lost five - DIU interception

The occupiers' coast guard boat caught fire in the Sea of Azov. The Russians suffered losses. This is evidenced by the conversation of the invaders intercepted by the Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence. It is published without notes by UNN.

On February 29, 2024, a fire was recorded in the waters of the Azov Sea on one of the boats of the coast guard of the Russian FSB border service. - the DIU said.

Details

The DIU said that the fire engulfed the Russian ship's wheelhouse. The enemy suffered losses of five occupants.

A recording of the radio conversation shows that the boat crew urgently requested an evacuation team.

The DIU added that the causes of the fire on the boat of the aggressor state of Russia, as well as the nature of the enemy's losses, are still being clarified.