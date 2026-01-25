District council deputy in Zakarpattia served with suspicion notice over hidden millions in declaration

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office

A deputy of the Berehove District Council has been notified of suspicion for submitting a false declaration and legalizing criminally obtained income. This was reported by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2022, the elected official deliberately failed to declare property and income totaling over 8.3 million hryvnias. Specifically, he concealed a Ford Mustang car, which was jointly owned by the couple, multi-million dollar income, as well as financial transactions involving the purchase and sale of a luxury Mercedes-Benz S-Class. - the post states.

The investigation established that in October 2022, the suspect purchased a luxury car for UAH 3.75 million. At the same time, his confirmed income over more than 20 years of entrepreneurial activity amounted to less than UAH 227,000.

It is also stated that within a few days, the car was resold, and the proceeds were used for personal needs. These operations, as well as the income itself, were not reflected in the declaration.

The suspect's actions are classified as intentional submission of knowingly false information to the declaration by a declarant, as well as legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post states.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law that changes the conditions of liability for false declaration. Declaration thresholds have been changed and fines for submitting false data have been increased.