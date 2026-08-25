Disruptions have been reported in a number of Oschadbank services

Disruptions have been recorded in the operation of Oschadbank’s electronic services; the situation is expected to be stabilized by 5:00 p.m., UNN reports, citing Oschadbank.

There is currently partial restricted access to Oschadbank’s electronic services due to the activation of security systems. The bank’s mobile application, as well as services for legal entities, may be temporarily unavailable - the statement said.

Oschadbank added that the operation of the systems should be fully stabilized by 5:00 p.m.