Disruptions have been reported in a number of Oschadbank services
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the activation of security systems, the application and services for legal entities are temporarily unavailable. They promise to stabilize operations by 5:00 p.m.
Disruptions have been recorded in the operation of Oschadbank’s electronic services; the situation is expected to be stabilized by 5:00 p.m., UNN reports, citing Oschadbank.
There is currently partial restricted access to Oschadbank’s electronic services due to the activation of security systems. The bank’s mobile application, as well as services for legal entities, may be temporarily unavailable
Oschadbank added that the operation of the systems should be fully stabilized by 5:00 p.m.