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Disney and Adobe will jointly develop specialized AI models — what makes them distinctive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Disney and Adobe have entered into a multiyear agreement to develop private AI models for parks, the film studio, and ESPN. The models will be trained on Disney's intellectual property.

Disney and Adobe will jointly develop specialized AI models — what makes them distinctive
Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Disney and Adobe have entered into a multiyear agreement to jointly develop specialized generative artificial intelligence (AI) models for the media giant. The aim of the collaboration is to scale the use of AI tools across various company divisions, including theme parks, the film studio, and sports media. This was announced on Monday, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

At the initial stage, the initiative will help accelerate project implementation in Disney Experiences (which encompasses theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines worldwide), as well as support the development of concepts at StudioLAB — an innovation center at Walt Disney Studios. 

AI giant OpenAI valued at $1.25 trillion07.11.26, 11:24 • 5320 views

In addition, Adobe will work with Disney to implement AI tools to enhance engagement with sports fans on the ESPN channel, as well as to make ESPN’s content archive more accessible to audiences.

Through the Adobe Firefly Foundry platform, which enables corporations to create and deploy their own AI models, the companies will work on creating generative models trained on Disney’s intellectual property. These models will generate content ready for direct use in production. They will be private and owned exclusively by Disney.

The Walt Disney Imagineering division — a creative, design, and research center responsible for the Disney Experiences segment — has already implemented a specialized image-generation model, as well as a tool capable of turning hand-drawn sketches into fully developed concept art.

Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in content03.11.26, 10:40 • 60451 view

"We operate on a timescale of years in our projects — development can take years. Thanks to Adobe Foundry, we have been able to significantly shorten the creative process: what previously took months can now be done in a matter of hours or days," Kyle Laughlin, Disney’s senior vice president of technology, engineering, and research and development (R&D), said in an interview.

"With these tools, we can quickly work through numerous iterations. This helps avoid costly changes directly during the construction or implementation of projects," Laughlin added. He also emphasized that these tools are intended to accelerate creative development at Disney, but "are in no way intended to replace" specialists in the Imagineering division.

As a reminder

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Disney was considering cutting thousands of jobs and had also approached some executives with a proposal to achieve 20% savings in annual expenses.

Antonina Tumanova

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