Disappointing audit results in ARMA should be the basis for reform - Transparency International

The "disappointing" conclusions of the Accounting Chamber based on the results of the audit of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency should become the basis for reforming this body. This was stated by Transparency International Ukraine, UNN reports.



Anti-corruption experts noted that the Accounting Chamber's report was presented at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee.

The Committee took the Chamber audit results into account for further reform of the Agency. It is worth noting that the rather disappointing audit results for ARMA may serve as a qualitative basis for the Agency's reform in view of the requirements of the Ukraine Facility Plan, - TI noted.

Experts called for an open discussion of all potential risks of reforming the ARMA.

We are convinced that serious changes to the institution of managing seized assets should take place only after discussing all potential risks, so that in practice there are as few problems as possible, and management is transparent and preserves the economic value of the property, - the organization said.

At the same time, Transparency International supported the position of Anastasia Radina, the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, on the need to make the asset management model more attractive to business. The organization also emphasizes the importance of introducing planning before transferring assets to ARMA.

The Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which revealed significant problems in the management of seized assets. In particular, the auditors emphasized the following problems: imperfect mechanisms for selecting managers and appraisers of confiscated assets; incomplete data on assets in the register; unregulated relations between ARMA and prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies.

However, ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the agency's record revenue growth, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and improved performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Based on the results of the audit, Transparency International Ukraine pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.