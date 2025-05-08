Digital security requires cooperation at all levels: results of InfoSec Ukraine 2025 in Kyiv

$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 17774 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 31940 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 36924 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 41350 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66121 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 64034 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 67178 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 39671 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 53531 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47463 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 65368 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 121991 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 70064 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 35449 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 50892 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 18888 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 28754 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 66052 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 67131 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 123339 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 51959 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 71172 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 59233 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 89635 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 138503 views
Digital security requires cooperation at all levels: results of InfoSec Ukraine 2025 in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2880 views

The InfoSec Ukraine 2025 conference dedicated to information and cyber security issues was held in Kyiv. Participants discussed strategies to strengthen Ukraine's digital defense in the context of hybrid warfare.

Digital security requires cooperation at all levels: results of InfoSec Ukraine 2025 in Kyiv

On May 6, Kyiv hosted the conference InfoSec Ukraine 2025, one of the key events in the field of information and cybersecurity, which this year brought together more than 800 participants from different countries. The event became a meeting point for strategic decisions, international experience and local vision of how Ukraine can strengthen its digital defense in the face of hybrid warfare and constant attacks on critical infrastructure, reports UNN.

This year's conference attracted the attention of global thought leaders in cybersecurity. Speakers of international level joined the discussion: legendary American cryptographer Bruce Schneier, Director of Cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation Eva Galperin, Vice President of Security Intelligence at Forescout Rick Ferguson, co-founder of Hilltop Technologies and former US Cyber Operations Officer Nick Jisianto, as well as CEO of Internetstiftelsen Carl Piva. From Ukraine, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Mykyta Poturaev spoke on the stage. Their views, immersed in the realities of wartime, allowed us to better understand what the global cyber defense strategy looks like - and what place Ukraine occupies in it.

The conference brought together representatives of government, technology business, international organizations and leading think tanks. They discussed how the landscape of information security is changing, what digital trust means in the age of disinformation, and what solutions can ensure the resilience of the state in the new reality.

Throughout the day, participants worked on various tracks: from hybrid threats and cloud security to digital strategies for business and the formation of intersectoral alliances. One of the most interesting parts of the program was practical workshops conducted by experts from international companies. Here they discussed not only technical approaches to detecting and neutralizing attacks, but also institutional aspects of the formation of national cyber policy.

There was a particular need for quality partnership between government and business. This idea was also emphasized by the CEO of FAVBET Tech Artem Skrypnyk:

"Events like InfoSec Ukraine give impetus to the creation of real solutions and tools for our digital security. In the context of hybrid warfare, cyber defense is a matter of resilience for the entire country, so it should unite all stakeholders - from government and business to private initiatives. We believe that close cooperation between government agencies and the IT community can create very effective mechanisms to counter digital threats at the national level."

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company, one of the top 50 largest product IT companies according to DOU, a resident of Diia.City, a member of the IT Ukraine Association and a co-founder of its AI committee. The company specializes in developing technological solutions for various industries, including iGaming, focusing on the use of AI, big data, high-load systems and cloud infrastructures.

The informal part of the conference was no less eventful - participants actively got acquainted, exchanged cases, agreed on joint projects and new initiatives in the field of security. And this is one of the greatest values of such events: they form an environment where not only ideas are born, but also real actions.

The organizers emphasized that InfoSec Ukraine 2025 is not just an annual event, but part of a long-term strategy to build a cyber-resilient Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
