Digital security requires cooperation at all levels: results of InfoSec Ukraine 2025 in Kyiv

On May 6, Kyiv hosted the conference InfoSec Ukraine 2025, one of the key events in the field of information and cybersecurity, which this year brought together more than 800 participants from different countries. The event became a meeting point for strategic decisions, international experience and local vision of how Ukraine can strengthen its digital defense in the face of hybrid warfare and constant attacks on critical infrastructure, reports UNN.

This year's conference attracted the attention of global thought leaders in cybersecurity. Speakers of international level joined the discussion: legendary American cryptographer Bruce Schneier, Director of Cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation Eva Galperin, Vice President of Security Intelligence at Forescout Rick Ferguson, co-founder of Hilltop Technologies and former US Cyber Operations Officer Nick Jisianto, as well as CEO of Internetstiftelsen Carl Piva. From Ukraine, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Mykyta Poturaev spoke on the stage. Their views, immersed in the realities of wartime, allowed us to better understand what the global cyber defense strategy looks like - and what place Ukraine occupies in it.

The conference brought together representatives of government, technology business, international organizations and leading think tanks. They discussed how the landscape of information security is changing, what digital trust means in the age of disinformation, and what solutions can ensure the resilience of the state in the new reality.

Throughout the day, participants worked on various tracks: from hybrid threats and cloud security to digital strategies for business and the formation of intersectoral alliances. One of the most interesting parts of the program was practical workshops conducted by experts from international companies. Here they discussed not only technical approaches to detecting and neutralizing attacks, but also institutional aspects of the formation of national cyber policy.

There was a particular need for quality partnership between government and business. This idea was also emphasized by the CEO of FAVBET Tech Artem Skrypnyk:

"Events like InfoSec Ukraine give impetus to the creation of real solutions and tools for our digital security. In the context of hybrid warfare, cyber defense is a matter of resilience for the entire country, so it should unite all stakeholders - from government and business to private initiatives. We believe that close cooperation between government agencies and the IT community can create very effective mechanisms to counter digital threats at the national level."

FAVBET Tech is a Ukrainian IT company, one of the top 50 largest product IT companies according to DOU, a resident of Diia.City, a member of the IT Ukraine Association and a co-founder of its AI committee. The company specializes in developing technological solutions for various industries, including iGaming, focusing on the use of AI, big data, high-load systems and cloud infrastructures.

The informal part of the conference was no less eventful - participants actively got acquainted, exchanged cases, agreed on joint projects and new initiatives in the field of security. And this is one of the greatest values of such events: they form an environment where not only ideas are born, but also real actions.

The organizers emphasized that InfoSec Ukraine 2025 is not just an annual event, but part of a long-term strategy to build a cyber-resilient Ukraine.