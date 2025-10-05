Didenko told where rains are expected on Monday, and where one can get by without an umbrella

In Ukraine, Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy and wet. Rains are most likely in the western regions, while the rest of the territory will experience either dense cloudiness or some unpleasant drizzle. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy and wet in Ukraine. Rains are most likely in the western regions, while the rest of Ukraine will experience either dense cloudiness or some unpleasant drizzle. But you can get by without an umbrella - Didenko wrote.

According to her, the air temperature will not change significantly, with +12 to +15 degrees expected during the day, up to +15 to +20 in the south and east, and typically cooler in the western regions, with +9 to +12 degrees in some places.

In Kyiv, Monday will be cloudy, but still not totally gray, as there are many beautiful leaves around. No significant precipitation, fogs are possible. During the day on October 6, the capital will see +12 to +14 degrees - Didenko reported.

