In the Odesa region, prosecutors have notified the head of one of the departments of the State Migration Service of suspicion of intentionally entering deliberately false information into the declaration. The amount of declared and actual property and income differs by tens of millions of hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, the suspect intentionally entered false information in the official's declaration.

In particular, the man did not include in the declaration a residential building of 200 square meters, a land plot of more than 6 acres, a Mercedes-Benz G400D car, cash funds of more than UAH 11 million, as well as other valuable property - both movable and immovable.

In addition, he deliberately entered a record of ownership of Bitcoin cryptocurrency, valued at almost UAH 58 million, into the declaration. With these actions, the official tried to artificially increase the volume of declared assets of his family.

In general, when submitting the declaration, the official indicated information that differs from the reliable information by a total amount of more than UAH 83 million. He was dismissed from his position. The investigation is ongoing.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 launched full checks of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers. As a result of the inspection, violations worth UAH 36.8 million were detected in 18 of them.