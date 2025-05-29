$41.590.09
A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO
08:40 AM

A new meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM
Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM
T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

An official of the migration service in Odesa region received a suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million An official of the State Migration Service in the Odesa region was served a notice of suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). According to the NACP, the official failed to declare information about: * an apartment in Odesa worth more than UAH 7 million, which he owns jointly with his wife; * funds in the amount of USD 2.4 million (UAH 76.8 million at the NBU exchange rate as of the date of the offense) in the accounts of his ex-wife. The official is suspected of committing a crime under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Declaration of False Information). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty in the form of a fine of 51 to 85 thousand hryvnias, or community service for a term of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The head of the SMS department is suspected of entering false information in the declaration for 2023. He did not declare a house, land, car, cash and other property, and also indicated false data about cryptocurrency.

An official of the migration service in Odesa region received a suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million An official of the State Migration Service in the Odesa region was served a notice of suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). According to the NACP, the official failed to declare information about: * an apartment in Odesa worth more than UAH 7 million, which he owns jointly with his wife; * funds in the amount of USD 2.4 million (UAH 76.8 million at the NBU exchange rate as of the date of the offense) in the accounts of his ex-wife. The official is suspected of committing a crime under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Declaration of False Information). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty in the form of a fine of 51 to 85 thousand hryvnias, or community service for a term of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

In the Odesa region, prosecutors have notified the head of one of the departments of the State Migration Service of suspicion of intentionally entering deliberately false information into the declaration. The amount of declared and actual property and income differs by tens of millions of hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, the suspect intentionally entered false information in the official's declaration.

In particular, the man did not include in the declaration a residential building of 200 square meters, a land plot of more than 6 acres, a Mercedes-Benz G400D car, cash funds of more than UAH 11 million, as well as other valuable property - both movable and immovable.

Did not declare a house near Kyiv: the chief customs officer Zvyagintsev will appear before the court12.05.25, 14:58 • 3189 views

In addition, he deliberately entered a record of ownership of Bitcoin cryptocurrency, valued at almost UAH 58 million, into the declaration. With these actions, the official tried to artificially increase the volume of declared assets of his family.

In general, when submitting the declaration, the official indicated information that differs from the reliable information by a total amount of more than UAH 83 million. He was dismissed from his position. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputy, three members of the government and law enforcement officers: in four months of 2025, the SBI announced almost 6,000 suspicions09.05.25, 13:05 • 2271 view

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 launched full checks of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers. As a result of the inspection, violations worth UAH 36.8 million were detected in 18 of them.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Bitcoin
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
