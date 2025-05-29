An official of the migration service in Odesa region received a suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million An official of the State Migration Service in the Odesa region was served a notice of suspicion for failing to declare property worth UAH 84 million. This was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). According to the NACP, the official failed to declare information about: * an apartment in Odesa worth more than UAH 7 million, which he owns jointly with his wife; * funds in the amount of USD 2.4 million (UAH 76.8 million at the NBU exchange rate as of the date of the offense) in the accounts of his ex-wife. The official is suspected of committing a crime under Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Declaration of False Information). The sanction of the article provides for a penalty in the form of a fine of 51 to 85 thousand hryvnias, or community service for a term of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the SMS department is suspected of entering false information in the declaration for 2023. He did not declare a house, land, car, cash and other property, and also indicated false data about cryptocurrency.
In the Odesa region, prosecutors have notified the head of one of the departments of the State Migration Service of suspicion of intentionally entering deliberately false information into the declaration. The amount of declared and actual property and income differs by tens of millions of hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
According to the investigation, when submitting the annual declaration for 2023, the suspect intentionally entered false information in the official's declaration.
In particular, the man did not include in the declaration a residential building of 200 square meters, a land plot of more than 6 acres, a Mercedes-Benz G400D car, cash funds of more than UAH 11 million, as well as other valuable property - both movable and immovable.
In addition, he deliberately entered a record of ownership of Bitcoin cryptocurrency, valued at almost UAH 58 million, into the declaration. With these actions, the official tried to artificially increase the volume of declared assets of his family.
In general, when submitting the declaration, the official indicated information that differs from the reliable information by a total amount of more than UAH 83 million. He was dismissed from his position. The investigation is ongoing.
Recall
The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) during 2024-2025 launched full checks of 23 declarations of officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers. As a result of the inspection, violations worth UAH 36.8 million were detected in 18 of them.