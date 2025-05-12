Did not declare a house near Kyiv: the chief customs officer Zvyagintsev will appear before the court

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2842 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10354 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15483 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24251 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28404 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54855 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33228 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36035 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67097 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32639 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 44241 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 20086 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39972 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65947 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26811 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54855 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 66057 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67097 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89616 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196328 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 40056 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 32996 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40094 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120769 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68375 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Did not declare a house near Kyiv: the chief customs officer Zvyagintsev will appear before the court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

Acting Head of the State Customs Service Serhiy Zvyagintsev is accused of not declaring a house near Kyiv worth over 100,000 dollars. The indictment has already been sent to court.

Did not declare a house near Kyiv: the chief customs officer Zvyagintsev will appear before the court

An indictment has been sent to court accusing the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyagintsev, of failing to declare property worth more than $100,000.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP. 

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyagintsev.   

On May 12, 2025, the SAP prosecutor sent an indictment to the court accusing the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine of intentionally entering knowingly unreliable information into the declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement said.

It is reported that in the course of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it was established that in the declarations for 2021-2023, the person did not reflect information about a residential building with an area of 236.8 square meters and a land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

The specified real estate, the total value of which reaches more than $100,000, was registered in the name of a close relative of the wife, but in fact its owner and manager was the official and his family.

NACP reveals unjustified assets worth more than UAH 3.2 million from former Odesa customs official15.07.24, 16:44 • 20294 views

Addition

In February 2024, an investigation was completed regarding the acting head of the State Customs Service for non-declaration of property worth more than $100,000. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesReal Estate
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71