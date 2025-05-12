Did not declare a house near Kyiv: the chief customs officer Zvyagintsev will appear before the court

An indictment has been sent to court accusing the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyagintsev, of failing to declare property worth more than $100,000.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is about the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Zvyagintsev.

On May 12, 2025, the SAP prosecutor sent an indictment to the court accusing the acting Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine of intentionally entering knowingly unreliable information into the declarations of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government, as provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" (Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement said.

It is reported that in the course of the pre-trial investigation carried out by NABU detectives, it was established that in the declarations for 2021-2023, the person did not reflect information about a residential building with an area of 236.8 square meters and a land plot near Kyiv on which it is located.

The specified real estate, the total value of which reaches more than $100,000, was registered in the name of a close relative of the wife, but in fact its owner and manager was the official and his family.

NACP reveals unjustified assets worth more than UAH 3.2 million from former Odesa customs official

Addition

In February 2024, an investigation was completed regarding the acting head of the State Customs Service for non-declaration of property worth more than $100,000.