Deputy, three members of the government and law enforcement officers: in four months of 2025, the SBI announced almost 6,000 suspicions

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to work to expose and bring to justice officials and law enforcement officers involved in corruption and other crimes that undermine national security. Thus, in January–April 2025, 5,931 people were notified of suspicion. This is reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

Among the defendants:

1 People's Deputy;

3 members of the Cabinet of Ministers;

21 judges;

436 law enforcement officers;

31 customs officers;

35 employees of the State Criminal Executive Service;

2 prosecutors;

13 tax officers;

57 employees of the State Forest Guard;

31 employees of civil protection bodies and units;

and other officials.

During the same period, 2,710 indictments against 2,924 people were sent to court. In addition, 776 people involved in serious crimes were detained.

Recall

The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Medical and Social Expert Commission did not declare an apartment, car and her husband's income for 2023. The total amount of hidden property amounted to more than UAH 3.2 million.

Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region