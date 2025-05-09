$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 954 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5092 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5804 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33726 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36620 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33057 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44319 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68605 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98904 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150092 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Deputy, three members of the government and law enforcement officers: in four months of 2025, the SBI announced almost 6,000 suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1000 views

In January-April 2025, the SBI reported suspicion to 5,931 people, including a People's Deputy, members of the Cabinet of Ministers and law enforcement officers. 2,710 indictments were sent to court.

Deputy, three members of the government and law enforcement officers: in four months of 2025, the SBI announced almost 6,000 suspicions

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to work to expose and bring to justice officials and law enforcement officers involved in corruption and other crimes that undermine national security. Thus, in January–April 2025, 5,931 people were notified of suspicion. This is reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

Among the defendants:

  • 1 People's Deputy;
    • 3 members of the Cabinet of Ministers;
      • 21 judges;
        • 436 law enforcement officers;
          • 31 customs officers;
            • 35 employees of the State Criminal Executive Service;
              • 2 prosecutors;
                • 13 tax officers;
                  • 57 employees of the State Forest Guard;
                    • 31 employees of civil protection bodies and units;
                      • and other officials.

                        During the same period, 2,710 indictments against 2,924 people were sent to court. In addition, 776 people involved in serious crimes were detained.

                        Recall

                        The former head of the Dnipropetrovsk Medical and Social Expert Commission did not declare an apartment, car and her husband's income for 2023. The total amount of hidden property amounted to more than UAH 3.2 million.

                        Instead of the front, he sent soldiers to do repairs in an apartment: the SBI detained a commander of a military unit in the Odesa region30.04.25, 11:23 • 9919 views

                        Olga Rozgon

                        Olga Rozgon

                        PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
