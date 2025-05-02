Detention of the son of ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslayev: Zelenskyy instructed law enforcement to pay special attention to such cases

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 3194 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 8178 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 14749 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 32888 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 54359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 68601 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 43610 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51288 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80070 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147691 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
1.2m/s
42%
752 mm
Popular news

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 37363 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18787 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16498 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48574 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39167 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39238 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48644 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 68601 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 61690 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 140001 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 890 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 14749 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 12416 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16555 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18834 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Detention of the son of ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslayev: Zelenskyy instructed law enforcement to pay special attention to such cases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

The President reacted to the detention of Bohuslayev's son in Monaco, emphasizing that this is a signal for others. He instructed to pay attention to cases of embezzlement of assets and the search for funds taken abroad.

Detention of the son of ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslayev: Zelenskyy instructed law enforcement to pay special attention to such cases

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the detention of the son of the ex-president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, Oleksandr, in Monaco, noting that this is a signal to the rest who work with Russians, and stressed that he instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that were taken abroad. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I want to thank the Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine who are investigating the case of embezzlement of assets of the Ukrainian state company "Motor Sich" and the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Russia. One of the suspects was detained in Monaco, and it is important that this is a signal: they will not hide abroad. Everyone must be held accountable for what they have done. And I instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that were taken abroad. This is fundamental 

- Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with colleagues from France and Monaco, detained Oleksandr, the son of the ex-president of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of money laundering.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$61.19
Bitcoin
$97,410.30
S&P 500
$5,689.41
Tesla
$293.81
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,239.05
Ethereum
$1,848.92