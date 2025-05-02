Detention of the son of ex-president of "Motor Sich" Bohuslayev: Zelenskyy instructed law enforcement to pay special attention to such cases

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the detention of the son of the ex-president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, Oleksandr, in Monaco, noting that this is a signal to the rest who work with Russians, and stressed that he instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that were taken abroad. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today I want to thank the Ukrainian prosecutors and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine who are investigating the case of embezzlement of assets of the Ukrainian state company "Motor Sich" and the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Russia. One of the suspects was detained in Monaco, and it is important that this is a signal: they will not hide abroad. Everyone must be held accountable for what they have done. And I instructed the heads of law enforcement agencies to pay special attention to such cases and the search for misappropriated Ukrainian funds that were taken abroad. This is fundamental - Zelenskyy said.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian law enforcement officers, together with colleagues from France and Monaco, detained Oleksandr, the son of the ex-president of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of money laundering.