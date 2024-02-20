Detained and illegally convoyed citizens in occupation: investigation of invaders' "law enforcement officers" completed

An indictment against a 23-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who conspired with the Russian invaders to perform tasks as part of the occupation law enforcement agency has been sent to court in Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Special investigation against two collaborators who became "law enforcement officers" under the occupier completed - the agency said in a statement.

Details

According to the investigation, the case involves two people:

A resident of the village of Shypuvate, Velykoburlutsk village council, during the occupation of Kupyansk region by the Russian armed forces, voluntarily cooperated with the enemy. The defendant became an "acting investigator of the investigative department of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration", visited the scenes and conducted preliminary investigations in criminal cases that were in the proceedings of the occupation law enforcement agency.

The resident of Kupyansk, having conspired with the Russian invaders, agreed to take the position of "acting assistant head of the duty unit - operational duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration".

According to the post, the collaborator's duties included patrolling and serving at checkpoints set up by the Russian Armed Forces, accepting and processing appeals, as well as detaining and escorting illegally detained citizens to the occupation law enforcement agency.

The collaborators performed their duties until the de-occupation of the district in September 2022. Currently, the defendants are avoiding meetings with Ukrainian law enforcement officers, hiding from the investigation, and are wanted, the prosecutor's office informs.

The defendants in the case will be tried in absentia in the Chervonozavodsky District Court of Kharkiv.

It is noted that the sanction of the article (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) provides for imprisonment for a term of twelve to fifteen years.

Recall

A collaborator who headed the fake forestry department in occupied Kupyansk was sentenced to 9 years in prison for coordinating the budget and activities in support of the Russian occupation.

A local businessman who actively cooperated with the occupation authorities was killed in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk .