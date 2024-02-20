Detained and illegally convoyed citizens in occupation: investigation of invaders' "law enforcement officers" completed

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89926 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151979 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251800 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174500 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148373 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37661 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71958 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39907 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33154 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238345 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225083 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89926 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71958 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113217 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114100 views
Detained and illegally convoyed citizens in occupation: investigation of invaders' "law enforcement officers" completed

Detained and illegally convoyed citizens in occupation: investigation of invaders' "law enforcement officers" completed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22298 views

The investigation against two collaborators who performed law enforcement functions in the Kupiansk district during the Russian occupation, illegally detaining and escorting citizens until the region was liberated in September, has been completed; they now face 12 to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

An indictment against a 23-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man who conspired with the Russian invaders to perform tasks as part of the occupation law enforcement agency has been sent to court in Kharkiv region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Special investigation against two collaborators who became "law enforcement officers" under the occupier completed

- the agency said in a statement.

Details

According to the investigation, the case involves two people:

A resident of the village of Shypuvate, Velykoburlutsk village council, during the occupation of Kupyansk region by the Russian armed forces, voluntarily cooperated with the enemy. The defendant became an "acting investigator of the investigative department of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration", visited the scenes and conducted preliminary investigations in criminal cases that were in the proceedings of the occupation law enforcement agency.

Image

The resident of Kupyansk, having conspired with the Russian invaders, agreed to take the position of "acting assistant head of the duty unit - operational duty unit of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration".

According to the post, the collaborator's duties included patrolling and serving at checkpoints set up by the Russian Armed Forces, accepting and processing appeals, as well as detaining and escorting illegally detained citizens to the occupation law enforcement agency.

The collaborators performed their duties until the de-occupation of the district in September 2022. Currently, the defendants are avoiding meetings with Ukrainian law enforcement officers, hiding from the investigation, and are wanted, the prosecutor's office informs.

The defendants in the case will be tried in absentia in the Chervonozavodsky District Court of Kharkiv.

It is noted that the sanction of the article (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) provides for imprisonment for a term of twelve to fifteen years.

Recall

A collaborator who headed the fake forestry department in occupied Kupyansk was sentenced to 9 years in prison for coordinating the budget and activities in support of the Russian occupation.

A local businessman who actively cooperated with the occupation authorities was killed in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk .

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

