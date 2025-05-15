$41.540.04
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1148 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 32495 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34217 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 39781 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80549 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100905 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156398 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145778 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296038 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104274 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

"Destination Unknown": Trump evaded answering about possible participation in negotiations on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Against the backdrop of calls for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said he was not sure where he would be tomorrow. Earlier it was reported that he would not visit Turkey.

"Destination Unknown": Trump evaded answering about possible participation in negotiations on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he was unsure where he would be tomorrow, amid calls to join peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

A senior White House official said last night that Trump would not visit Turkey after it emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the talks.

But speaking in the United Arab Emirates (the third and final stop on Trump's Middle East tour), the US president was reserved when asked where he was headed next.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on May 16 - Russian media 15.05.2025, 20:04 • 1986 views

"We are leaving tomorrow," he told reporters.

According to Trump, "it's almost a 'destination unknown'.

We get calls: "Can you be here? Can you be there?" But we'll probably be back in Washington

- the US President summed up.

Rubio: there will be no breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until Trump and Putin interact directly15.05.2025, 20:29 • 1052 views

Recall

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by Assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
