US President Donald Trump said he was unsure where he would be tomorrow, amid calls to join peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

A senior White House official said last night that Trump would not visit Turkey after it emerged that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the talks.

But speaking in the United Arab Emirates (the third and final stop on Trump's Middle East tour), the US president was reserved when asked where he was headed next.

"We are leaving tomorrow," he told reporters.

According to Trump, "it's almost a 'destination unknown'.

We get calls: "Can you be here? Can you be there?" But we'll probably be back in Washington - the US President summed up.

Recall

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by Assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.