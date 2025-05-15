Rubio: there will be no breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until Trump and Putin interact directly

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1322 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 32818 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34350 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 39906 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80670 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100959 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156438 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145788 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296168 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104276 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 78542 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 67061 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98488 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52521 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

01:59 PM • 31145 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 32818 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98783 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 175220 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 242171 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296168 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 21354 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52744 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 94866 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 130321 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 79599 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Rubio: there will be no breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until Trump and Putin interact directly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until Trump and Putin begin to interact. Negotiations in Istanbul will take place on May 16.

Rubio: there will be no breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until Trump and Putin interact directly

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation until U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin interact directly, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Rubio spoke in Turkey this evening after attending a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The U.S. Secretary of State said he will meet with the Turkish Foreign Minister and a delegation from Ukraine in Istanbul tomorrow.

This comes as officials from Ukraine and Russia are due to meet for direct talks today, but Rubio said the U.S. "does not have high hopes" for the talks.

In my assessment, I don't think we're going to have a breakthrough here until the President (Trump) and President Putin are directly engaged on this issue 

- he said.

Add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized the level of delegation sent by Russia, calling them "spares". Echoing those sentiments, Rubio said the level of the team sent by Russia "does not indicate a breakthrough."

"I hope I'm wrong. I hope I'm 100% wrong," Rubio added. "I hope the news tomorrow will say they agreed to a ceasefire. But that's not my assessment."

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul will take place on May 16 - Russian media 15.05.2025, 20:04 • 1894 views

He says that once the talks in Istanbul are over tomorrow, the U.S. will determine the timing of a possible meeting between Putin and Trump.

Recall

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was led by assistant vladimir medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.58
Bitcoin
$103,915.50
S&P 500
$5,913.64
Tesla
$344.41
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,224.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22