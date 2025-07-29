Dependents of fallen soldiers will receive state aid: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Law on financial assistance for dependents of deceased servicemen. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Bill 4498-IX clarifies that family members of deceased or fallen servicemen also include dependents who are entitled to a pension in the event of loss of a breadwinner.

This refers to persons defined by the Law of Ukraine "On Pension Provision for Persons Discharged from Military Service and Certain Other Persons". The purpose of the Law is to ensure a fairer approach to providing social guarantees for families who have lost their loved ones.

The new provisions of the law provide for payments in the following cases:

death or death of servicemen in captivity;

establishment of disability;

partial loss of working capacity without recognition disability.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills on extending the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. The documents were returned with the President's signature on July 25, 2025.