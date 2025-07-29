Dependents of fallen soldiers will receive state aid: Zelenskyy signed the law

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
06:30 AM • 4912 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 9378 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 25028 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99297 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 67667 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125544 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66859 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60301 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51281 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44405 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
67%
743mm
Popular news
"Aeroflot" uses outdated Windows XP, and the CEO hasn't changed his password for three years - "Belarusian Cyberpartisans"July 28, 10:26 PM • 4340 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 14041 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 14103 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 5712 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 17205 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 4908 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99296 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 95559 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 111112 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125544 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 78039 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 132791 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 70892 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 70349 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 65420 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Dependents of fallen soldiers will receive state aid: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The President signed Law 4498-IX, which expands the circle of family members of fallen servicemen who are entitled to financial assistance, including dependents. The law provides for payments in cases of death in captivity, disability, or partial loss of working capacity.

Dependents of fallen soldiers will receive state aid: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Law on financial assistance for dependents of deceased servicemen. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Bill 4498-IX clarifies that family members of deceased or fallen servicemen also include dependents who are entitled to a pension in the event of loss of a breadwinner.

This refers to persons defined by the Law of Ukraine "On Pension Provision for Persons Discharged from Military Service and Certain Other Persons". The purpose of the Law is to ensure a fairer approach to providing social guarantees for families who have lost their loved ones.

The new provisions of the law provide for payments in the following cases:

  • death or death of servicemen in captivity;
    • establishment of disability;
      • partial loss of working capacity without recognition disability.

        Recall

        Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills on extending the martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. The documents were returned with the President's signature on July 25, 2025.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarPolitics
        Verkhovna Rada
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9