Dense fog, morning frosts, and no precipitation – weather forecast for February 28

According to forecasters, the last day of February will be without precipitation, but drivers should be careful due to reduced visibility and difficult road conditions. In the night and morning hours, most central, as well as Sumy and Kharkiv regions will be covered by fogs, which will significantly limit visibility on the roads. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, but in the western and southern regions it will be significantly warmer – the air will warm up to 6-11 degrees Celsius. The wind will be predominantly south-westerly at 5-10 m/s, and in the eastern and southern regions it will change direction to north-easterly.

Road conditions and traffic safety in the regions

Despite the dry weather, temperature fluctuations will contribute to the preservation of an ice crust on the road surface in most regions. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of the danger of black ice, which may occur locally, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Rescue services urge pedestrians and car owners to take the forecast into account when planning trips to avoid emergency situations in conditions of fog and slippery road surfaces.

