Dense fog, morning frosts, and no precipitation – weather forecast for February 28

February 27, 07:28 PM • 11968 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 25279 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 29876 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 39603 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 39366 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 40337 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 55175 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46789 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40271 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34195 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Zelenskyy: "I would invite Putin to Kyiv, but why? I am ready to meet on neutral territory, but not in Russia and not in Belarus"February 27, 08:28 PM • 4396 views
White House calls urgent meeting over military laser use on Mexico borderFebruary 27, 08:41 PM • 7928 views
Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was RussianFebruary 27, 08:44 PM • 5914 views
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 8490 views
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil12:55 AM • 5050 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 12690 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 18012 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 18235 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 22825 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 24527 views
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 10291 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 10980 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 11692 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 27747 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 25423 views
Dense fog, morning frosts, and no precipitation – weather forecast for February 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

On the last day of February, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine, but at night and in the morning, most central, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions will be covered by fogs. The air temperature will be from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, and in the west and south – up to 6-11 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog, morning frosts, and no precipitation – weather forecast for February 28

According to forecasters, the last day of February will be without precipitation, but drivers should be careful due to reduced visibility and difficult road conditions. In the night and morning hours, most central, as well as Sumy and Kharkiv regions will be covered by fogs, which will significantly limit visibility on the roads. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, temperatures in Ukraine are expected to range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius, but in the western and southern regions it will be significantly warmer – the air will warm up to 6-11 degrees Celsius. The wind will be predominantly south-westerly at 5-10 m/s, and in the eastern and southern regions it will change direction to north-easterly.

Road conditions and traffic safety in the regions

Despite the dry weather, temperature fluctuations will contribute to the preservation of an ice crust on the road surface in most regions. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns of the danger of black ice, which may occur locally, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Rescue services urge pedestrians and car owners to take the forecast into account when planning trips to avoid emergency situations in conditions of fog and slippery road surfaces.

When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Ukrhydrometcenter
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine