Denmark will give citizens copyright to their own body and voice

Denmark will be the first country in Europe to introduce a legal norm according to which a person has copyright to their own body, facial features, and voice. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, in this way the government seeks to combat deepfakes - realistic photos or videos of a person generated using artificial intelligence.

After the adoption of the relevant law, which will likely take place in the autumn of this year, Danes will be able to demand that online platforms block any content that contains a person's appearance or voice without consent. These demands can be supported by lawsuits.

The authors of the bill separately noted that its operation will not extend to parody or satire, in order to adhere to the principle of freedom of speech. Denmark plans to promote its idea during its upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union.