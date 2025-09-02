Denmark proposes to close loophole for Russian gas imports to EU - Bloomberg

Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union (EU), has proposed changes that would require gas importers to provide national authorities with proof that the "blue fuel" is not of Russian origin. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed document, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Copenhagen has proposed a way for EU member states to close a potential loophole that would allow Russian gas to be imported after the relevant ban comes into force at the end of 2027.

Natural gas entering the EU across borders or connection points between the EU and Russia or Belarus, and through the Strandzha-2/Malkoclar (Turkish Stream) connection point, is considered to be exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation, unless unequivocal evidence to the contrary is provided. - the document states.

It is indicated that the proposed changes highlight concerns that Russian gas could still enter the EU market after the ban is introduced. It is extremely difficult to accurately track where gas was produced, especially when it is often mixed with other supplies on its way to the end consumer.

"Under the proposed ban, supplies of Russian gas under existing contracts for less than one year will be terminated no later than June 17, 2026, with the exception of landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. The ban on supplies under existing long-term agreements will come into force by the end of 2027," the article says.

Recall

The Estonian government has officially banned the import of butane from Russia and Belarus. The decision was made to prevent the use of this resource to circumvent European Union sanctions on liquefied petroleum gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe collapsed to their lowest level in half a century