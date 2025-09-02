Denmark proposes to close loophole for Russian gas imports to EU - Bloomberg

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
September 1, 06:36 PM • 12095 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 21716 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 31124 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 36429 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 182358 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 104368 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 188295 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 195778 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 165386 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 131847 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.6m/s
77%
747mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 133599 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 132600 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 120502 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 118068 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 110767 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 31123 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 72268 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 188295 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 195778 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 165385 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Paris
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 12096 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 35185 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 164753 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 293092 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 312378 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Su-57
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Denmark proposes to close loophole for Russian gas imports to EU - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Denmark has proposed changes that would require gas importers to provide proof of non-Russian origin of fuel. This would close a loophole for Russian gas imports after the ban in 2027.

Denmark proposes to close loophole for Russian gas imports to EU - Bloomberg

Denmark, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union (EU), has proposed changes that would require gas importers to provide national authorities with proof that the "blue fuel" is not of Russian origin. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing an unnamed document, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Copenhagen has proposed a way for EU member states to close a potential loophole that would allow Russian gas to be imported after the relevant ban comes into force at the end of 2027.

Natural gas entering the EU across borders or connection points between the EU and Russia or Belarus, and through the Strandzha-2/Malkoclar (Turkish Stream) connection point, is considered to be exported, directly or indirectly, from the Russian Federation, unless unequivocal evidence to the contrary is provided.

- the document states.

It is indicated that the proposed changes highlight concerns that Russian gas could still enter the EU market after the ban is introduced. It is extremely difficult to accurately track where gas was produced, especially when it is often mixed with other supplies on its way to the end consumer.

"Under the proposed ban, supplies of Russian gas under existing contracts for less than one year will be terminated no later than June 17, 2026, with the exception of landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. The ban on supplies under existing long-term agreements will come into force by the end of 2027," the article says.

Recall

The Estonian government has officially banned the import of butane from Russia and Belarus. The decision was made to prevent the use of this resource to circumvent European Union sanctions on liquefied petroleum gas.

Russian gas exports to Europe collapsed to their lowest level in half a century04.08.25, 20:25 • 3653 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Denmark