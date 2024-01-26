ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Denmark announces readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees - Kuleba

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Denmark intends to start negotiations on signing security guarantees with Ukraine. The two countries will also coordinate steps toward the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Denmark has announced its readiness  to start negotiations on signing security guarantees with Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We talked about politics, and I thank Lars for announcing Denmark's readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees. We discussed carefully our schedule of events on the path of Ukraine's membership in the EU. Here we have Denmark as our steadfast friend and advocate at the EU level," Kuleba said.

Rasmussen noted that he and Kuleba agreed to start concrete  talks on security commitments.

 In addition, he told Kuleba that he and the Danish Foreign Minister had talked about NATO.

"This is also a topic on which we have coordinated our steps, because there will be a NATO summit in Washington this summer. We need to prepare for it now. We are already working on this," said Kuleba.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv.

Also, Poland joined the declaration of the Group of Seven countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.

