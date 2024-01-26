Denmark announces readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees - Kuleba

Denmark has announced its readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees with Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We talked about politics, and I thank Lars for announcing Denmark's readiness to start negotiations on signing security guarantees. We discussed carefully our schedule of events on the path of Ukraine's membership in the EU. Here we have Denmark as our steadfast friend and advocate at the EU level," Kuleba said.

Rasmussen noted that he and Kuleba agreed to start concrete talks on security commitments.

In addition, he told Kuleba that he and the Danish Foreign Minister had talked about NATO.

"This is also a topic on which we have coordinated our steps, because there will be a NATO summit in Washington this summer. We need to prepare for it now. We are already working on this," said Kuleba.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a security agreement between the two countries in Kyiv.

Also, Poland joined the declaration of the Group of Seven countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.