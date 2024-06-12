Demchenko: Situation on the border with Belarus is fully controlled

The situation on the border with Belarus is fully controlled, and on the other side of the border, Russia does not have sufficient forces to invade Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

On the border with Belarus, the situation is fully controlled, and on the other side of the border, we do not record that Russia has sufficient forces to invade Ukraine - Demchenko said.

However, Demchenko noted that despite everything, we need to be prepared for any situation, including in this area, because Belarus continues to support Russia in a full-scale war.

