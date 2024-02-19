Demchenko: Russia does not have sufficient forces in Belarus to re-invade from the north

Russia does not currently have sufficient forces in Belarus to launch a second offensive from the northern border. Border guards continue to strengthen the border with Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports .

As before, on the border with Belarus, we continue to take measures to strengthen both the border and the border area. But on the other side of the border, Russia does not have sufficient forces to carry out an invasion. We understand the threat of this direction, so we have to be prepared for any situation. Therefore, we continue to take measures to strengthen this area along the entire length of the border with Belarus - Demchenko said.

Demchenko added that Russia has withdrawn all its units from Belarus that were at the training grounds, and no new ones have been deployed.

On the border with Russia. Russia has a certain amount of forces on the other side, approximately 19-20 thousand military personnel. But if we take the entire length of the border with Russia, which is controlled by Ukraine, the forces that the enemy has in this area are not enough to carry out a second full-scale invasion - The spokesman added.

He emphasized that if Russia takes any steps, "they will be more tactical.

All the actions that Russia is currently taking on the border with Ukraine are aimed primarily at ensuring that Ukraine maintains the necessary number of its units and does not redeploy them to more important areas where full-scale hostilities are currently underway - Demchenko summarized.

Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko stated that there are no signs of Russian strike groups forming on the territory of Belarus and that they are not observing significant activity on the Belarusian border