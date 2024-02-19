Demchenko: Russia does not have sufficient forces in Belarus to re-invade from the north

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89853 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109209 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155883 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165707 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37625 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71924 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39853 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33133 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65693 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212627 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238344 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225082 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65680 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71909 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113216 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114099 views
Demchenko: Russia does not have sufficient forces in Belarus to re-invade from the north

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22339 views

Border guards continue to reinforce the border with Belarus, as Russia currently does not have sufficient forces in Belarus to launch a second offensive from the northern border.

Russia does not currently have sufficient forces in Belarus to launch a second offensive from the northern border. Border guards continue to strengthen the border with Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

As before, on the border with Belarus, we continue to take measures to strengthen both the border and the border area. But on the other side of the border, Russia does not have sufficient forces to carry out an invasion. We understand the threat of this direction, so we have to be prepared for any situation. Therefore, we continue to take measures to strengthen this area along the entire length of the border with Belarus

- Demchenko said. 

Demchenko added that Russia has withdrawn all its units from Belarus that were at the training grounds, and no new ones have been deployed.

On the border with Russia. Russia has a certain amount of forces on the other side, approximately 19-20 thousand military personnel. But if we take the entire length of the border with Russia, which is controlled by Ukraine, the forces that the enemy has in this area are not enough to carry out a second full-scale invasion

- The spokesman added. 

He emphasized that if Russia takes any steps, "they will be more tactical.

All the actions that Russia is currently taking on the border with Ukraine are aimed primarily at ensuring that Ukraine maintains the necessary number of its units and does not redeploy them to more important areas where full-scale hostilities are currently underway

- Demchenko summarized. 

Recall

Border Guard Service spokesman Demchenko stated that there are no signs of Russian strike groups forming on the territory of Belarus and that they are not observing significant activity on the Belarusian border 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

