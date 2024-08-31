ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Demchenko denies rumors of Polish farmers blocking the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31202 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service denied information about Polish farmers blocking the border. Earlier, the farmers stopped blocking truck traffic in front of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko denied rumors of Polish farmers blocking the border, noting that there is no information about such intentions.

He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

There is no information about the intentions of Polish farmers to block the border again, and we hope that this will not happen

- Demchenko said.

Recall 

On June 4, Polish farmers announced that  they would resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine.

On the night of June 7, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers stopped blocking truck traffic in front of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyAgronomy news

