Demchenko denies rumors of Polish farmers blocking the border

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko denied rumors of Polish farmers blocking the border, noting that there is no information about such intentions.

He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

There is no information about the intentions of Polish farmers to block the border again, and we hope that this will not happen - Demchenko said.

Recall

On June 4, Polish farmers announced that they would resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine.

On the night of June 7, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers stopped blocking truck traffic in front of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint