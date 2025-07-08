Demanded money for processing aid to the family of a fallen defender: a relative of a TCC official detained

The Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region's Defense Sector detained a resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast while he was receiving part of an illegal benefit for extorting money for processing assistance to the family of a fallen defender. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Investigators found that the man used family ties with an official from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) to obtain illegal benefits. He extorted money from families who sought assistance.

In 2024, he began extorting money from the relatives of a fallen soldier for assistance in the unhindered submission of documents, and subsequently – the processing and receipt of a one-time monetary assistance to the family of the deceased serviceman.

The defendant in the criminal case valued his services at 50% of the funds that the family of the deceased would receive in the future.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens

Within six months, he illegally received over UAH 1.3 million from the funds accrued to the family of the deceased serviceman.

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million