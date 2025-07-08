$41.800.06
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34409 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 40885 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38144 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82483 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114455 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Demanded money for processing aid to the family of a fallen defender: a relative of a TCC official detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a man was detained who demanded 50% of the one-time financial assistance from the family of a fallen serviceman. He illegally received over UAH 1.3 million, using family ties with a TCC official.

The Zaporizhzhia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region's Defense Sector detained a resident of Zaporizhzhia Oblast while he was receiving part of an illegal benefit for extorting money for processing assistance to the family of a fallen defender. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Investigators found that the man used family ties with an official from the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) to obtain illegal benefits. He extorted money from families who sought assistance.

In 2024, he began extorting money from the relatives of a fallen soldier for assistance in the unhindered submission of documents, and subsequently – the processing and receipt of a one-time monetary assistance to the family of the deceased serviceman.

The defendant in the criminal case valued his services at 50% of the funds that the family of the deceased would receive in the future.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens01.05.25, 11:58 • 10742 views

Within six months, he illegally received over UAH 1.3 million from the funds accrued to the family of the deceased serviceman.

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million27.05.25, 18:25 • 2795 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Tesla
