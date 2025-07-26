$41.770.00
Demanded $3,500 for removing a conscript from the wanted list: an official of the Kyiv TCC detained

Kyiv • UNN

 1078 views

The head of the Kyiv City TCC and SP assembly point was detained for extorting $3,500 for removing a conscript from the wanted list. He has been notified of suspicion and remanded in custody.

Demanded $3,500 for removing a conscript from the wanted list: an official of the Kyiv TCC detained

The head of the Kyiv City Military Recruitment and Social Support Center's assembly point has been detained for extorting $3,500 to remove a conscript from the wanted list. He has been notified of suspicion and taken into custody. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of the Kyiv City Military Recruitment and Social Support Center's assembly point was exposed for abusing influence, combined with demanding undue benefits. According to the investigation, the official demanded and received $3,500 from a citizen for "resolving the issue" of removing him from the wanted list at the Solomianskyi Military Recruitment and Social Support Center.

- the message states.

The OPG reports that the suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving the undue benefit. Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General notified him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Also, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the court chose a preventive measure for the detainee in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, other possible cases of abuse of influence by the detained official or his colleagues are also being checked.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

