Exclusive
11:55 AM • 4800 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 7782 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 11092 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 18459 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 13845 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 14839 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37955 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39705 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52671 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 83542 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Demand for diesel cars in Ukraine decreased by 9%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

In August 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 5,000 diesel cars, which is 9% less than in July. Of these, 1,100 were new, and 3,900 were used imported.

Demand for diesel cars in Ukraine decreased by 9%

In August 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 5,000 diesel-powered vehicles. This is 9% less than in July. This was reported by the "Ukrautoprom" association, writes UNN.

Details

Of all the diesel cars purchased by Ukrainians last month, 1,100 units were new, and 3,900 were used, imported from abroad. Both segments showed the same downward trend - by 9% compared to July.

Most popular diesel models in August

Among new diesel passenger cars, Ukrainians most often chose:

  • Renault Duster - 310 units.
    • Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 144 units.
      • Volkswagen Touareg - 120 units.
        • Toyota Hilux - 69 units.
          • Toyota Land Cruiser - 66 units.

            In the segment of used diesel cars imported from abroad, the top five leaders included:

            • Renault Megane - 333 units.
              • Nissan Qashqai - 282 units.
                • Skoda Octavia - 238 units.
                  • Volkswagen Passat - 198 units.
                    • Volkswagen Golf - 140 units.

                      In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details11.09.25, 06:56 • 3854 views

                      Olga Rozgon

                      EconomyAuto
                      Ukraine