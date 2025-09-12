Demand for diesel cars in Ukraine decreased by 9%

In August 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished with 5,000 diesel-powered vehicles. This is 9% less than in July. This was reported by the "Ukrautoprom" association, writes UNN.

Details

Of all the diesel cars purchased by Ukrainians last month, 1,100 units were new, and 3,900 were used, imported from abroad. Both segments showed the same downward trend - by 9% compared to July.

Most popular diesel models in August

Among new diesel passenger cars, Ukrainians most often chose:

Renault Duster - 310 units.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 144 units.

Volkswagen Touareg - 120 units.

Toyota Hilux - 69 units.

Toyota Land Cruiser - 66 units.

In the segment of used diesel cars imported from abroad, the top five leaders included:

Renault Megane - 333 units.

Nissan Qashqai - 282 units.

Skoda Octavia - 238 units.

Volkswagen Passat - 198 units.

Volkswagen Golf - 140 units.

In Ukraine, obtaining a certain category of driver's license has been simplified: details