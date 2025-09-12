Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy

As of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting of the Staff, as reported by UNN.

There are results in Sumy region: as of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, fighting continues in the border areas of Sumy region, but the Russian grouping in the Sumy direction has lost its offensive capabilities due to the losses it has suffered.

We also continue to actively counter Russian assault activity in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. I am grateful to all our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are performing combat missions in these areas and inflicting significant losses on the Russians - Zelenskyy summarized.

Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff