05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 9042 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 11834 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideoSeptember 12, 11:31 AM • 22512 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detectiveSeptember 12, 12:14 PM • 10938 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 13762 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors05:22 PM • 2086 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 6632 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 13859 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 8144 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 20403 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 20405 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 34666 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 81912 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 43859 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 49626 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Ukrainian forces completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy. The Russian grouping in the Sumy direction lost its offensive capabilities.

Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy

As of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by Ukrainian forces. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting of the Staff, as reported by UNN.

There are results in Sumy region: as of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces 

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, fighting continues in the border areas of Sumy region, but the Russian grouping in the Sumy direction has lost its offensive capabilities due to the losses it has suffered.

We also continue to actively counter Russian assault activity in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. I am grateful to all our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are performing combat missions in these areas and inflicting significant losses on the Russians 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff12.09.25, 07:42 • 34871 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Sumy