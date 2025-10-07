Defense Forces captured a 22-year-old Indian: what he revealed
Kyiv • UNN
Soldiers of the 63rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a 22-year-old Indian who studied in Russia and ended up in the war due to drugs. He claims he did not want to fight and surrendered during the first assault.
Fighters of the 63rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a 22-year-old Indian. The young man claims that he did not want to fight and therefore surrendered in the first battle, writes UNN with reference to the 63rd Brigade's Telegram page.
Details
A 22-year-old Indian was captured! Majoti voluntarily told his story. He studied in Russia, but got caught with drugs. And in order not to go to prison, he went to war. He swears that he was not going to fight, he planned to escape immediately, so during the very first assault he surrendered to the fighters of the 63rd Brigade.
As we can see, the Muscovites continue to actively recruit foreigners into their army and are only expanding their geography.
Addition
A video appeared online with footage of a successful assault operation by fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade in the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the unit itself, the "Shkval" assault troops destroyed 50 Russian invaders and captured eight more.
Sichneve. Step by step we liberate our land
The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz on the Donetsk region. The Russian army is advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.