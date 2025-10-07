Photo: 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Fighters of the 63rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a 22-year-old Indian. The young man claims that he did not want to fight and therefore surrendered in the first battle, writes UNN with reference to the 63rd Brigade's Telegram page.

Details

A 22-year-old Indian was captured! Majoti voluntarily told his story. He studied in Russia, but got caught with drugs. And in order not to go to prison, he went to war. He swears that he was not going to fight, he planned to escape immediately, so during the very first assault he surrendered to the fighters of the 63rd Brigade. - the military said.

As we can see, the Muscovites continue to actively recruit foreigners into their army and are only expanding their geography. - added the Ukrainian fighters.

Addition

A video appeared online with footage of a successful assault operation by fighters of the 141st separate mechanized brigade in the village of Sichneve in the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the unit itself, the "Shkval" assault troops destroyed 50 Russian invaders and captured eight more.

Sichneve. Step by step we liberate our land - the authors of the publication noted.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy near Nykanorivka and Zoloty Kolodyaz on the Donetsk region. The Russian army is advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.