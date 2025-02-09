DeepState: Russian troops advance in three settlements in Donetsk region

Russian troops have advanced near several settlements in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interactive online map of the OSINT project DeepState in Telegram.

Details

On Sunday, February 09 at 00:47 DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities and reported on the enemy's successes in Donetsk region.

Enemy advances near Zaporizhzhia, Zelenivka and Andriivka - DeepState's post says.

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 125 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector