Deep strikes cost Russia over 4% of GDP - AFU StratCom
Kyiv • UNN
This year, deep strikes cost Russia over 4% of GDP. Every tenth strike was carried out at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers from the border.
Deep strikes by the Defense Forces cost Russia 4% of its GDP, the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, showing an infographic, writes UNN.
This year alone, deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted losses on Russia amounting to over 4% of its GDP! Every tenth strike occurred at a depth of more than a thousand kilometers from the state border of Ukraine
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are working. We thank everyone involved!" - emphasized the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
