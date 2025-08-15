$41.450.06
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 49053 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 24595 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 116373 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 141741 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 76245 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 76170 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 74039 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 179736 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 95014 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Publications
Exclusives
Deep strikes cost Russia over 4% of GDP - AFU StratCom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5020 views

This year, deep strikes cost Russia over 4% of GDP. Every tenth strike was carried out at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers from the border.

Deep strikes cost Russia over 4% of GDP - AFU StratCom

Deep strikes by the Defense Forces cost Russia 4% of its GDP, the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, showing an infographic, writes UNN.

This year alone, deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted losses on Russia amounting to over 4% of its GDP! Every tenth strike occurred at a depth of more than a thousand kilometers from the state border of Ukraine

- emphasized the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are working. We thank everyone involved!" - emphasized the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Ukraine