Debris of a Russian drone fell in a private sector of Kyiv

On the evening of July 18, the fall of fragments of a Russian drone was recorded in one of the districts of the capital of Ukraine. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), according to UNN.

In the Darnytskyi district, the fall of fragments of an enemy UAV was recorded in the private sector - stated in the post.

"There is no information about casualties," the KCMA added.

Recall

On the evening of July 18, air defense forces were actively working in Kyiv and near the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents not to leave shelters.

