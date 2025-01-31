Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67960 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102940 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106891 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103460 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112895 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107345 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124375 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153071 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1562 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112895 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138698 views
Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47247 views

FUIB offers a debit card with free service and no fees for basic transactions.

A debit card is a modern and convenient tool for cashless payments that allows you to make purchases and withdraw cash without having to go to the bank or carry large amounts of money. Nowadays, when banks are actively developing digital services, a debit card is becoming indispensable for financial management, and online card from FUIB is an ideal option for those who value convenience and security in their financial transactions.

A debit card is a payment card that allows you to make purchases and withdrawals only up to the balance on your account. That is, you don't spend more than you have on the card, which distinguishes it from credit cards, where you can use borrowed funds from the bank.

Debit card for different purposes

FUIB debit card is ideal for any financial needs, as it provides maximum comfort and flexibility in use:

  1. For daily payments: receiving salary, social benefits, pensions, paying for goods and services. Thanks to the card, your daily financial transactions will be quick and convenient.
    1. As an additional means of providing access to your funds to your relatives or friends: you can issue a card to your loved ones for convenient access to your funds whenever necessary.
      1. For entrepreneurs: vseKARTA Business card will be an excellent tool for effective management of business finances, allowing you to focus on the development of your business without unnecessary worries.
        1. For international transactions: a card in a foreign currency that will help you easily make payments abroad. It provides convenience when paying for goods and services in other countries.

          The choice of a FUIB card depends on your specific needs, which makes it as convenient as possible for daily financial transactions and helps you to effectively manage your funds in any situation.

          Terms of use of FUIB debit card

          The main advantages of a debit card from FUIB for hryvnia accounts:

          1. No opening and maintenance fees: you will not have to pay for obtaining a card or servicing it during the entire period of use. This allows you to save money on daily transactions.
            1. No replenishment fee: you can replenish your account in any convenient way at no additional cost. This makes the card even more profitable to use.
              1. No fee for cash withdrawals at ATMs in Ukraine: withdraw money from any ATM at no additional cost, making the card even more convenient for everyday needs.
                1. No fees for transfers in UAH to cards of other banks: send funds to cards of other banks without fees, which provides convenience for users.
                  1. Possibility of additional income: you can transfer the balance to a deposit with the possibility of receiving additional income without having to withdraw funds from the card. This makes FUIB card not only a convenient means of payment, but also a tool for accumulating additional income.

                    These conditions make FUIB card a profitable tool for anyone looking for a convenient and free way to manage their finances. It will provide you not only with ease of use, but also with significant savings on daily expenses.

                    Why should you choose FUIB for your debit card?

                    FUIB not only offers convenient conditions for using a debit card, but also provides several important advantages:

                    • convenience of online ordering: you can order a card without leaving your home;
                      • round-the-clock support: the support team is always ready to help you with any questions;
                        • free service: no hidden fees or additional costs;
                          • Profitable cashback: cashback of up to 20% on recurring expenses such as transportation or utility bills. 

                            Issuing a debit card from pumb.ua allows you not only to conveniently manage your finances, but also to take advantage of favorable terms and bonuses. This card will become a reliable assistant in any financial situation.

                            Lilia Podolyak

                            ukraineUkraine

