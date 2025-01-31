Debit card is the key to convenient financial management

A debit card is a modern and convenient tool for cashless payments that allows you to make purchases and withdraw cash without having to go to the bank or carry large amounts of money. Nowadays, when banks are actively developing digital services, a debit card is becoming indispensable for financial management, and online card from FUIB is an ideal option for those who value convenience and security in their financial transactions.

A debit card is a payment card that allows you to make purchases and withdrawals only up to the balance on your account. That is, you don't spend more than you have on the card, which distinguishes it from credit cards, where you can use borrowed funds from the bank.

Debit card for different purposes

FUIB debit card is ideal for any financial needs, as it provides maximum comfort and flexibility in use:

For daily payments: receiving salary, social benefits, pensions, paying for goods and services. Thanks to the card, your daily financial transactions will be quick and convenient. As an additional means of providing access to your funds to your relatives or friends: you can issue a card to your loved ones for convenient access to your funds whenever necessary. For entrepreneurs: vseKARTA Business card will be an excellent tool for effective management of business finances, allowing you to focus on the development of your business without unnecessary worries. For international transactions: a card in a foreign currency that will help you easily make payments abroad. It provides convenience when paying for goods and services in other countries.

The choice of a FUIB card depends on your specific needs, which makes it as convenient as possible for daily financial transactions and helps you to effectively manage your funds in any situation.

Terms of use of FUIB debit card

The main advantages of a debit card from FUIB for hryvnia accounts:

No opening and maintenance fees: you will not have to pay for obtaining a card or servicing it during the entire period of use. This allows you to save money on daily transactions. No replenishment fee: you can replenish your account in any convenient way at no additional cost. This makes the card even more profitable to use. No fee for cash withdrawals at ATMs in Ukraine: withdraw money from any ATM at no additional cost, making the card even more convenient for everyday needs. No fees for transfers in UAH to cards of other banks: send funds to cards of other banks without fees, which provides convenience for users. Possibility of additional income: you can transfer the balance to a deposit with the possibility of receiving additional income without having to withdraw funds from the card. This makes FUIB card not only a convenient means of payment, but also a tool for accumulating additional income.

These conditions make FUIB card a profitable tool for anyone looking for a convenient and free way to manage their finances. It will provide you not only with ease of use, but also with significant savings on daily expenses.

Why should you choose FUIB for your debit card?

FUIB not only offers convenient conditions for using a debit card, but also provides several important advantages:

convenience of online ordering: you can order a card without leaving your home;

round-the-clock support: the support team is always ready to help you with any questions;

free service: no hidden fees or additional costs;

Profitable cashback: cashback of up to 20% on recurring expenses such as transportation or utility bills.

Issuing a debit card from pumb.ua allows you not only to conveniently manage your finances, but also to take advantage of favorable terms and bonuses. This card will become a reliable assistant in any financial situation.