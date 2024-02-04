Death toll from wildfires in Chile rises to 46

The death toll from forest fires in the Chilean region of Valparaiso has risen to 46. This was announced by President Gabriel Borich, UNN reports.

Details

So far, in the Valparaiso region, the medical service has confirmed the deaths of 40 people as a result of the fires and another 6 people died in hospitals from burns said the President at a press conference.

According to him, given the characteristics of the fires, "the number of victims of the tragedy will surely increase in the near future." Earlier, 19 people were reported dead.

Addendum Addendum

On Friday, Boric announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Valparaiso due to the fires. According to the authorities, the flames covered an area of more than 40 thousand hectares.

In Chile, a light plane crashes on the highway, hitting two cars