Death toll from wildfires in Chile rises to 46

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 38272 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112116 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118704 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263539 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166708 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148544 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234442 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 83899 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 64727 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 41400 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 77386 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 34817 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234443 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231823 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112116 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 91645 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95792 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115984 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116731 views
Death toll from wildfires in Chile rises to 46

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26385 views

According to Chilean President Gabriel Borich, the death toll from wildfires in the Valparaiso region of Chile has risen to 46 people.

The death toll from forest fires in the Chilean region of Valparaiso has risen to 46. This was announced by President Gabriel Borich, UNN reports.

Details

So far, in the Valparaiso region, the medical service has confirmed the deaths of 40 people as a result of the fires and another 6 people died in hospitals from burns

said the President at a press conference.

According to him, given the characteristics of the fires, "the number of victims of the tragedy will surely increase in the near future." Earlier, 19 people were reported dead.

Addendum Addendum

On Friday, Boric announced the introduction of a state of emergency in Valparaiso due to the fires. According to the authorities, the flames covered an area of more than 40 thousand hectares.

In Chile, a light plane crashes on the highway, hitting two cars

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
chileChile

