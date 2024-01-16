In Chile, a light plane crashes on the highway, hitting two cars

One person was killed and four were injured in a plane crash in the middle of the highway in the Maule region of Chile. This was reported by UNN with reference to Biobiochile.

Details

An airplane used to extinguish a fire hit a power line and crashed on the 5 South highway in Talcha, Maule region. During the fall, it hit two passing cars. The plane also hit a truck carrying cement blocks. As a result, the pilot died on the spot and four other people were seriously injured.

Traffic at the scene was completely blocked as firefighters, police and rescuers worked at the scene.

The executive director of the firefighting service, Christian Little, said it was too early to say what caused the incident, but noted that the deceased was Spanish and had extensive experience flying planes in Spain.

