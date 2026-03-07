Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment building rises to 11

$43.810.0050.900.00
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 508 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
12:32 PM • 5466 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12303 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 15168 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 36330 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 51547 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 58365 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43602 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 76607 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29776 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Popular news
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 17948 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 11553 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 7848 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 9460 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8702 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 40819 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 47776 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 76612 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 46956 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 54778 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment building rises to 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

11 people, including two children, have died as a result of a missile hitting a five-story building in the Kyivskyi district. The rescue operation at the strike site is ongoing.

Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment building rises to 11

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv continues to grow - 11 dead are already known, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As of 2:10 p.m., 11 dead are known, including two children.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Addition

According to the investigation, on March 7, at about 01:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The missile hit a five-story residential building in the Kyiv district of the city. As a result of the attack, an entrance from the first to the fifth floor was destroyed.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing. 

According to preliminary information, the Russian troops hit the building with an "Izdelie-30" missile (in the original language).

15 wounded in Kharkiv after Russian missile strike, including children07.03.26, 10:58 • 2292 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv