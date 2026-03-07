Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment building rises to 11

The number of victims of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv continues to grow - 11 dead are already known, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As of 2:10 p.m., 11 dead are known, including two children. - reported the prosecutor's office.

Addition

According to the investigation, on March 7, at about 01:35, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. The missile hit a five-story residential building in the Kyiv district of the city. As a result of the attack, an entrance from the first to the fifth floor was destroyed.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

According to preliminary information, the Russian troops hit the building with an "Izdelie-30" missile (in the original language).

