Death in captivity equated to death at the front: the state will pay families UAH 15 million each
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted law No. 13168, which equates the death of a Ukrainian soldier in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of those who died in captivity will receive a one-time financial assistance from the state in the amount of at least 15 million hryvnias.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 13168, which officially equates the death of a Ukrainian serviceman in enemy captivity to death on the battlefield. Families of prisoners who died as a result of injuries, illnesses, or torture will receive a one-time monetary assistance from the state amounting to at least 15 million hryvnias. This was reported by People's Deputy Maria Mezentseva, writes UNN.
Details
"The Verkhovna Rada adopted an important law No. 13168: now the death of a Ukrainian serviceman in captivity is officially equated to death on the battlefield," she wrote on her official Telegram page.
This means that the families of defenders who died in enemy captivity due to:
- illnesses;
- injuries;
- torture.
"are entitled to a one-time monetary assistance of at least 15 million hryvnias," the MP explained.
"Bill No. 13168 has already passed its second reading," Mezentseva added.
Reference
If, after the second reading, the bill does not require further changes, it is voted on in its entirety as a law. If the bill is adopted in its entirety, it is signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the President, after which it enters into force.
