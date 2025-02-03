Deadly explosion occurred in an elite residential complex in Moscow: who could have been the target

An explosion occurred in the Moscow residential complex "Aliye parusa", resulting in the death of one person. According to preliminary information, this was an assassination attempt, and the victim could have been the president of the so called "DPR Boxing Federation" and the creator of the "Arbat" battalion, Armen Sargsyan, reports the Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, the explosion in the residential complex in Moscow occurred when one of the residents entered the entrance with his bodyguards. The main version of the explosion is an assassination attempt.

One person, as reported by SHOT, was killed as a result of the explosion of an improvised explosive device in the elite residential complex "Aliye parusa" in Moscow. Preliminary information is that this was a man who was passing by the elevator at the time of the explosion.

Russian media reported that the person killed in the explosion could have been the president of the boxing federation of the "DPR" and the creator of the "Arbat" battalion, Armen Sargsyan. This information has not yet been confirmed. Among the injured are bodyguards and a concierge.

