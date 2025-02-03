Deadly explosion occurred in an elite residential complex in Moscow: who could have been the target

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27832 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67931 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130144 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103560 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106881 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103451 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93980 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107331 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124361 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153065 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1462 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8771 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112883 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138696 views
Deadly explosion occurred in an elite residential complex in Moscow: who could have been the target

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33636 views

An explosion occurred in the Moscow residential complex "Aliye parusa", as a result of which one person died. According to the preliminary version, this was an assassination attempt, and the victim could have been the president of the boxing federation of the "DNR" Armen Sargsyan.

An explosion occurred in the Moscow residential complex "Aliye parusa", resulting in the death of one person. According to preliminary information, this was an assassination attempt, and the victim could have been the president of the so called "DPR Boxing Federation" and the creator of the "Arbat" battalion, Armen Sargsyan, reports the Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, the explosion in the residential complex in Moscow occurred when one of the residents entered the entrance with his bodyguards. The main version of the explosion is an assassination attempt.

One person, as reported by SHOT, was killed as a result of the explosion of an improvised explosive device in the elite residential complex "Aliye parusa" in Moscow. Preliminary information is that this was a man who was passing by the elevator at the time of the explosion.

Russian media reported that the person killed in the explosion could have been the president of the boxing federation of the "DPR" and the creator of the "Arbat" battalion, Armen Sargsyan. This information has not yet been confirmed. Among the injured are bodyguards and a concierge.

Refineries and gas plants: Russia reports nighttime drone attacks in a number of regions03.02.25, 08:46 • 66364 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

