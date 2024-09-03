Day of dismissals: Arakhamia says over 50% of Cabinet to be replaced

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121145 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156018 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154151 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143501 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112492 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189032 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105136 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM • 56000 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56000 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM • 66649 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66649 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38531 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM • 96269 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96269 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM • 75164 views

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75164 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202937 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202937 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200558 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200558 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189032 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215660 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203622 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203622 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM • 25375 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25375 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150908 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150908 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150101 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 145016 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145016 views
Day of dismissals: Arakhamia says over 50% of Cabinet to be replaced
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 22882 views

Day of dismissals: Arakhamia says over 50% of Cabinet to be replaced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22882 views

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has announced large-scale changes in the government. New ministers are expected to be dismissed and appointed, and the final list will be determined on September 4 at a meeting of the faction.

More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers will undergo changes, and the final list of those to be replaced and appointed will be determined at a meeting of the faction on Wednesday, September 4. This was stated by MP and chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

"As promised, a major government reset can be expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers staff will be changed. Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

Addendum

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN sources, it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received statements on the resignation of three ministers. These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP, Rostyslav Shurma, will leave his post this week . Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, with disagreements with international partners cited as the reason for his dismissal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

