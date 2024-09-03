Day of dismissals: Arakhamia says over 50% of Cabinet to be replaced

More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers will undergo changes, and the final list of those to be replaced and appointed will be determined at a meeting of the faction on Wednesday, September 4. This was stated by MP and chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia, UNN reports.

"As promised, a major government reset can be expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers staff will be changed. Tomorrow we will have a day of dismissals, and the day after tomorrow a day of appointments. The final list will be determined at the faction meeting on 4.09," Arakhamia said.

Addendum

Today, the Verkhovna Rada was supposed to consider the dismissal of several ministers, but this did not happen. According to UNN sources, it was planned to consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

In the evening, the Verkhovna Rada received statements on the resignation of three ministers. These are Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska, and Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Strilts.

It also became known that the deputy head of the OP, Rostyslav Shurma, will leave his post this week . Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn is likely to be appointed in his place, with disagreements with international partners cited as the reason for his dismissal.